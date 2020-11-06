Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $139.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.