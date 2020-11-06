DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.55 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DaVita by 122.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

DVA opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

