Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after purchasing an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 177,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,520.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 161,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

