Head to Head Contrast: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) vs. Signature Eyewear (NASDAQ:SEYE)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) and Signature Eyewear (OTCMKTS:SEYE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

STAAR Surgical has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Eyewear has a beta of 91.24, suggesting that its share price is 9,024% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.2% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of STAAR Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Signature Eyewear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAAR Surgical and Signature Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical 0 2 4 0 2.67 Signature Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $61.17, indicating a potential downside of 15.23%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Signature Eyewear.

Profitability

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Signature Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical 5.03% 8.78% 6.91% Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STAAR Surgical and Signature Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical $150.18 million 22.01 $14.05 million $0.46 156.87 Signature Eyewear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Eyewear.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats Signature Eyewear on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers intraocular lenses (IOLs), including collamer material and silicone foldable IOLs, and nanoFLEX IOL that produces a clearer image, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts and other related instruments and devices. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, and Afinity trademarks. The company sells its products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, as well as through independent distributors in China, Korea, India, and internationally. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is based in Monrovia, California.

Signature Eyewear Company Profile

Signature Eyewear, Inc. operates as an eyewear company worldwide. The company also offers sunwear products. It offers its products under the Bobby Jones, Carmen Marc Valvo, Cutter & Buck, Dakota Smith, Hart Schaffner Marx, Hickey Freeman, Laura Ashley, Laura Ashley Girls, Michael Stars, Rough Justice, Y-Sport, and Calligraphy brands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Inglewood, California.

