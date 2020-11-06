Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,873 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $111.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

