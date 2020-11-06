Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $100,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $125,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $349,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,045 shares of company stock worth $9,647,083. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $59.32 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

