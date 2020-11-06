DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 85.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.