Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

KMX stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

