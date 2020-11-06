Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $124.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

