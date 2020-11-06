Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,900 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

