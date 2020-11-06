Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of JNJ opened at $139.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

