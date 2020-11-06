PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 92.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 12,869.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 903,827 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,220,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

