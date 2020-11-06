Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 142,226 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,226 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 338,589 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

