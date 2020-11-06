Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,784 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,936 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 194,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

