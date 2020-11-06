Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.2% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 215.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.08.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

