Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 141.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

