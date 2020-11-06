Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after buying an additional 235,681 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3,398.7% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 241,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,244,000 after buying an additional 234,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH opened at $237.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $239.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

