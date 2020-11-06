TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after acquiring an additional 182,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 389,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 331,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,440,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $519.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

