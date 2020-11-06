Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

