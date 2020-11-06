DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 315,526 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,417,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.