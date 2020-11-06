Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NYSE BWA opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

