Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,245 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 97,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

