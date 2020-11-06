DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,491 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $206.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day moving average of $177.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

