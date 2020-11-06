Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $221,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

