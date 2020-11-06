Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,681 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitae were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $25,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $45.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.15. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

