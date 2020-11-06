Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

FRPT stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,366.34 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 710,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,260,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,479 shares of company stock worth $4,232,186 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

