Arista Networks, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $10.02 Per Share (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $10.02 per share for the year.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.59.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.95. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $8,419,957.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.44, for a total value of $2,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,475 shares of company stock worth $22,272,689. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

