Yuval Shaked Sells 1,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $491.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $498.67.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
