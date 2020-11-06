Yuval Shaked Sells 1,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $491.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $498.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Align Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Align Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

