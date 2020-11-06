Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 8121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Specifically, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and sold 390,689 shares worth $5,938,589. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,068,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,177.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 378,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

