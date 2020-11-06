BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $44.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMC Equities Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of BLDR opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 407.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 155,302 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $4,146,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 298.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 281,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 210,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $5,456,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

