Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 3,720 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Workday by 321.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 668.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total value of $1,389,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of -120.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average of $190.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.55.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

