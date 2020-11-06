Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $280.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $297.22 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,427,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,443,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.