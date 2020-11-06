Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $278.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $34.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $319.39.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 35.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

