Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $369,960.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $295,800.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $286,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,813.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $95.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

