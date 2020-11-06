WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $2.37 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of KB Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 137.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,802,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 501,246 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,414 shares of company stock worth $8,439,200. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

