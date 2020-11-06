Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.
W has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.
Shares of NYSE W opened at $297.22 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,256 shares of company stock valued at $158,764,230. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
