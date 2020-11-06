Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $350.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $297.22 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,800.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,256 shares of company stock valued at $158,764,230. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

