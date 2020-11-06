Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

