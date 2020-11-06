State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Ingredion by 288.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1,283.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Ingredion by 130.5% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $71.31 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

