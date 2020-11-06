State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 31.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

