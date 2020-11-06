State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after buying an additional 60,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

SSD opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

