WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 75,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $10,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,085,326 shares of company stock valued at $138,867,892. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $138.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

