Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,044 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

