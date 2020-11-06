WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,072 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of SPS Commerce worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

