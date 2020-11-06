WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 74,733 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald M. Young sold 80,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $809,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock valued at $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $8.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

