OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $695.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.