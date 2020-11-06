WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,047 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after acquiring an additional 284,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 176,111 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at $19,124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 66.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 150,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO opened at $158.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,539 shares of company stock worth $18,957,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.