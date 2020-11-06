IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

