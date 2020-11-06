OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 137 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,576 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $116,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,531 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,847 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $102.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

