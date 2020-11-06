Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $77.85 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.