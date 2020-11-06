4,519 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,639 shares of company stock worth $17,720,795. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

