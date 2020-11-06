4,519 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $47,252.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $866,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,639 shares of company stock worth $17,720,795. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 43.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

